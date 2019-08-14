Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t ‘Care’ What People Think About His Relationship With Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t seem happy with questions about head coach Matt LaFleur in a recent video.

“I don’t care. I don’t need to go out and prove to anybody how great Matt and I are getting along or him stand up there and say how great it’s been. Look, we’re having a great time, we’re communicating and the conjecture is for debate news stories you guys can put on your websites,” Rodgers said in a clip posted by the Associated Press on Tuesday night when talking about speculation surrounding the relationship with his coach. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers And Head Coach Matt LaFleur Have Completely Different Opinions On Joint Practices)

Aaron Rodgers appears a little annoyed by questions about his relationship with new coach Matt LaFleur. He’ll get his first preseason action in LaFleur’s offense on Thursday. By @MrKeithJenkins: https://t.co/Ix9iRlm2Ti pic.twitter.com/lTWTuXSj9C — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) August 13, 2019

I love this from Rodgers. I love that the Packers star is out here pretending like he doesn’t care. You better believe he cares.

There’s been a ton of stories about friction between LaFleur and Rodgers, and we haven’t even gotten to week one yet.

Rodgers is notorious for having thin skin. He arguably has the thinnest skin of all the players in the NFL.

The fact he even felt the need to make those comments tells me all I need to know. He’s clearly bothered by the nonstop whispers of issues.

I would be too if I was in his shoes. After all, he already ran one coach out of town when the Packers fired Mike McCarthy.

Imagine how bad it’s going to look for him if they have to fire another one. That won’t look good at all for his reputation.

I hope like hell things fall apart in Green Bay sooner than later. Nothing would make me happier as a fan of the Detroit Lions than knowing the Packers had been consumed by pure carnage and chaos.

Will it happen? Only time will tell, but it sure seems like we’re on the right path.