Majority Of States Think Clemson Will Win The College Football Championship

The majority of America thinks Clemson will repeat as the national champions in college football.

People in 27 states are picking the Tigers to repeat. Alabama had the second most states with eight, according to a study from casinoinsider.com based on geotagged Twitter data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the full map below.

Obviously, Clemson is the smart pick and Alabama is the next smartest pick behind Dabo Swinney and company.

Given how the Tigers and Crimson Tide have played the past few years, you’d have to be an idiot to pick against them.

Having said that, there are some absurd picks on this map for the national champion. Utah? Iowa? Penn State?

Iowa and Penn State would be lucky to get into a New Year’s 6 game. The national title is a pipe dream for those two programs right now.

That’s not to say they aren’t competitive. They are, but there’s a big difference between being good and being able to win a national title.

Obviously, I agree with Wisconsin thinking the Badgers are going to walk away with the title. My people are confident and we expect success at every turn.

Given from what I saw last Friday, I think we’re going to be just fine this year. Am I ready to proclaim us national champs just yet?

No, but ask me against what I think in a few weeks. The answer could be different.

I honestly can’t believe Iowa, Utah and Penn State actually made the list. What a joke. I’m not sure it’s a funny one, but it’s certainly a joke.

