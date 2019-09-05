Texas A&M Has 5 Top 10 Teams Remaining On Their Schedule

Texas A&M has an absurd football schedule the rest of the season.

As pointed out Wednesday by Fox College Football on Twitter, the Aggies will play five top 10 teams in their remaining 11 games. That’s almost half the schedule. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’ve got Clemson, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and LSU.

Best of luck to ya, @AggieFootball #12 Texas A&M will face 5 opponents in the top 10 this season, beginning this Saturday at Clemson. pic.twitter.com/QeYbGkO0Xv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 4, 2019

I know there was a ton of chatter about South Carolina’s schedule before the season started, and they also have it tough.

They’ll have to play top 10 teams in Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. However, I’m not sure anything stacks up to the remaining slate the Aggies have to face.

Five games against top 10 teams? It’s almost tough to believe that’s real.

If the Aggies can steal three of those games, then they’ll be setup for a great bowl game. However, the wheels could fall off fast if they start losing or get hit with injuries.

I honestly can’t remember the last time I saw a team that had to play five games that tough in a season. I thought Wisconsin had it bad this season with Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Iowa and Northwestern.

I think Texas A&M might have it even worse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball) on Aug 31, 2019 at 4:27pm PDT

I really hope Kellen Mond brings his A-game every single week because the Aggies are most certainly going to need it.

If their star quarterback stumbles, things could get ugly extremely fast for Jimbo Fisher in College Station.