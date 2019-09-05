Tom Herman: Sam Ehlinger ‘Has A Keen Awareness Of His Place In Texas History’

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is apparently very aware of the situation he’s in.

After years of disappointment and average play, the Longhorns had pretty much fallen off of the map on the national state.

Now, their junior quarterback has brought them roaring back to relevancy, and no games were bigger than his dominating performance over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

“He has a keen awareness of his place in Texas history. To go from three losing seasons to bring us to a point where we are nationally relevant, I think that resonates with him more than any other kid that could have played that position,” head coach Tom Herman told Yahoo Sports when discussing his star gunslinger.

It’s a good thing Ehlinger is aware of the situation he finds himself in because it’s a big one. If the Longhorns ball out this season and make the playoffs, Ehlinger will go down as one of the greatest to ever do it in the orange and white.

He’ll be the young man who saved a program that had fallen into the abyss after so much success and history.

The Texas-native has a chance to be the savior fans have dreamed about for years.

Texas has a date with LSU this weekend, and it’s another opportunity for Ehlinger to cement his legacy and legendary status among fans of the Longhorns.

I try not to pick sides in games that don’t impact the Badgers, but I’m a pro-Ehlinger guy. I really hope he torches the Tigers.

Tune in Saturday at 7:30 EST on ABC to watch it all go down.