Wisconsin Badgers Release Awesome Hype Video For The Home Opener Against Central Michigan

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an awesome hype video on Thursday for the home opener against Central Michigan.

As you all know, I’m a huge hype video guy. I can’t get enough of them, and this one for the game Saturday didn’t disappoint. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The video on Instagram was nothing but highlights from last year’s beatdown of Western Kentucky to start the season with Matt Lepay on the call.

Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 5, 2019 at 7:36am PDT

That video honestly has me ready to jump onto SeatGeek, buy a plane ticket and fly to Madison right now so that I can be there for kickoff.

After beating USF into the ground last Friday night, I think it’s safe to say we’re carrying a ton of momentum with us.

Fans are juiced up, we’re excited and we’re ready to roll. Now it’s time to unleash hell on CMU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 31, 2019 at 4:57pm PDT

There’s a special kind of electricity in the air this season. It’s almost hard to explain but I can just feel it flowing through my veins.

The enemies are at our gates, and it’s time to pick up a weapon and fight. What we do over the next few months will potentially define the Wisconsin program for years to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 31, 2019 at 2:18pm PDT

Let’s get after it, Wisconsin. Everything we want is right in front of us, and I might have to play that hype video on loop to prepare Saturday morning.

Go, Badgers, go!