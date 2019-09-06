Drew Brees Blames Media For Creating Controversy Over His Promotion Of A Christian Organization

NFL player Drew Brees responded to backlash Thursday over a video he shot promoting an event for a Christian organization.

The criticism came from many who say the organization, Focus on the Family, has anti-LGBTQ ties, according to a report published by the Los Angeles Times. Brees, 40, claimed he would never link himself to an organization with those beliefs.

Hopefully this sets the record straight with who I am and what I stand for. Love, Respect, and Accept ALL. I encourage you not to believe the negativity you read that says differently. It’s simply not true. Have a great day. pic.twitter.com/4RdTahE7EZ — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 5, 2019

“There’s been a lot of negativity spread about me in the LGBTQ community recently based upon an article that someone wrote with a very negative headline that I think led people to believe that somehow I was aligned with an organization that was anti-LGBTQ and so on and so forth,” Brees said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. “I’d like to set the record straight.”

“I do not support any groups that discriminate or that have their own agendas that are trying to promote inequality,” he continued. “That’s not what I stand for.” (RELATED: Rep. Banks Defends NFL Quarterback Drew Brees For Encouraging Students To Bring Bibles To School)

Focus on the Family has been named by the Human Rights Campaign as “one of the most well funded anti-LGBTQ organizations in America.”

Drew Brees addresses his “National Bring Your Bible To School Day” video that appeared on Focus on The Family platforms. He said he was not aware of the group’s anti-LGBT views. He says hate goes against everything being a Christian is all about. pic.twitter.com/Jjhexqljo0 — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) September 5, 2019

Brees claimed the video was solely promoting Bring Your Bible To School Day and he has no connection to the organization that shared his video on their Facebook page.