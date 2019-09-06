Green Bay Packers Defeat The Chicago Bears 10-3 To Start The NFL Season

The Green Bay Packers opened the NFL season Thursday night by beating the Chicago Bears 10-3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Sep 5, 2019 at 8:50pm PDT

This game had been hyped to no end because it was the first one of the season, but it sure didn’t live up to the hype at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did it not live up to expectations, but it was downright pathetic football. Both teams looked like they decided to take the offseason off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Sep 5, 2019 at 7:11pm PDT

The Packers might have won, but they looked like trash doing it. To quote one lifelong Packers fan last night, “Same old same old. Receivers can’t get separation, Rogers can’t get any protection and it’s just a dancing lesson in the backfield running around, running around.”

The offensive line play for Green Bay last night almost made me feel bad for Rodgers. They might honestly get him killed at some point this season if they can’t get better protection.

The only upside last night was for those of us who are Lions or Vikings fans. As fellow NFC North teams, I think it’s safe to say the Bears and Packers are far from intimidating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Sep 5, 2019 at 7:07pm PDT

They were both awful from pretty much start to finish. Yes, I understand it’s the first game of the season, but there’s still no excuse for that kind of garbage play. There just isn’t.

The Lions are going to roll both of them if they show up like they did last night, and it might honestly not even be a close game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Sep 5, 2019 at 8:55pm PDT

After all the hype, I just can’t believe how bad both teams were last night. A total of 13 points were scored! It’s pathetic on every single level.