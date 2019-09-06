NFL TV Ratings Shoot Up 14% For The Season Opener Between The Bears And Packers

The Packers beating the Bears 10-3 to start the NFL season got some huge TV ratings on NBC.

The Thursday night game got a rating of 15.3, which was a 14% increase over the 2018 opener. That means roughly 15% of households with a television watched, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That's simply a gigantic number of eyeballs on the game.

It’s never a bad thing when America is coming together to watch some football. That’s exactly what happened last night when the Packers won a brutal game against the Bears.

It was ugly from start to finish. In fact, it was one of the worst football games I’ve ever seen, but it doesn’t matter.

People wanted football to be back, and we got it Thursday night when the Packers defense held the Bears to only three points.

Let’s hope the ratings hold strong throughout the whole season. The numbers might have taken a hit during the Colin Kaepernick debacle, but they’ve been on the rise for awhile.

My guess is that’s exactly what we’re going to see as the season continues forward. The NFL is officially back to being at the top of its game, and I love it.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the ratings and how the game went. It’s nice to officially be back!