Tyreek Hill Signs 3-Year Extension With The Chiefs Worth Up To $54 Million, Will Get $35 Million Guaranteed

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a massive extension with star receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill, who had previously been involved in a child abuse investigation, agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $54 million with $35 million guaranteed, according to ProFootballTalk on Friday. (RELATED: NFL Will Not Suspend Tyreek Hill)

He’s now tied for being the second highest paid player at his position in the league.

This is a very interesting choice by the Chiefs. The NFL is all about winning, but I’m not sure you want to hitch your wagon to a guy like Tyreek Hill.

He’s not exactly the guy I’d want my franchise tied to for a long time with millions of dollars invested. He might not have been charged in his child abuse investigation, but he did pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges while in college.

The charges were dismissed years later after he completed the requirements put down by the court.

I understand the NFL is all about winning, but I still wouldn’t want anything to do with Hill. Of course, I don’t run the Chiefs and they’re welcome to do whatever they want.

However, the franchise and the people running the show are going to look like idiots if there are issues down the road.

Hopefully, Hill can stay out of trouble and just focus on playing football. The last thing both parties need are more issues that are an embarrassment to the team and league.

We’ll have to see how he does, but I have no doubt the NFL’s patience with him is running thin if more issues surface.