Tyreek Hill Ranked As The 19th Best Player In The NFL

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill got some high praise with his NFL ranking.

Hill, who recently underwent a child abuse investigation, was ranked as the 19th best player in the league on the NFL 100 list, which is compiled by players around the NFL. (RELATED: NFL Will Not Suspend Tyreek Hill)

This is such a bad look for the NFL. It’s almost hard for me to put into words how bad of a look this is for the league. I understand the list is put together by fellow players, but Goodell should have used his dictator powers here to not allow this to happen.

Hill has been nothing but bad press all offseason, and his NFL ranking has him as a top-20 player? I’m not saying his talent doesn’t justify the ranking. I’m saying the league probably doesn’t want to shine a light on a guy who is on an audio tape appearing to threaten a woman.

The last player the NFL wants to be associated with is Tyreek Hill. The league might not have punished him after the child abuse investigation and audio tape, but that hardly means they should embrace him with open arms.

I’ve never met an NFL fan who supports Tyreek Hill. Not a single one. Again, the guy is just nonstop negative headlines.

Ranking him at all is tone-deaf. Ranking him in the top 20 is wildly stupid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyreek Hill (@cheetah) on Jan 6, 2019 at 9:09am PST

The NFL should think a bit harder and a bit longer about who it wants to be associated with the brand. Hill has all the talent in the world, but he comes with plenty of issues.

Putting the Chiefs receiver on the NFL 100 list was absolutely a bonehead move.