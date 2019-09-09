Dennis Rodman’s Agent Didn’t Know The Difference Between North And South Korea

Dennis Rodman’s own agent apparently didn’t know the difference between North Korea and South Korea.

ESPN is releasing its “30 for 30” on Dennis Rodman, “Rodman: For Better or Worse,” on September 10, and it’s awesome. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The Dennis Rodman 30 For 30 ‘Rodman: For Better Or Worse’)

“Rodman: For Better or Worse” will premiere Tuesday September 10th on ESPN pic.twitter.com/sUIiVPIqoY — 30 for 30 (@30for30) August 15, 2019

I was able to catch an advanced screening of the movie, and one of the wildest parts was the fact that his agent, Darren Prince, didn’t know the difference between the two countries, which have been hostile towards each other ever since the Korean War. When negotiating the deal, he thought he was sending Rodman to South Korea.

The five-time NBA champion has visited the rogue dictatorship numerous times, and seems to have struck up an unlikely friendship with Kim Jong Un. However, his own people didn’t know Pyongyang is most certainly not in South Korea.

Prince stated the following about the deal to send the Chicago Bulls legend to visit Kim Jong Un in 2013 and his misunderstanding about the two countries when talking with Rodman’s manager:

He looked at me and he said, ‘You idiot. That’s South Korea. Let me see this contract.’ So, I showed it to him and it said Pyongyang, North Korea, and he goes, ‘You can not send Dennis to North Korea. You understand what type of place this is?’

How is this even possible? How can you be an adult human living in America and not know the difference between South Korea and North Korea?

One country is an ally of the United States. The other country is one we fought a gigantic war with over several years. They also routinely threaten us with nuclear annihilation. It seems like something anybody with access to the news should know.

The entire Rodman/North Korea saga is honestly something that is almost too hard to believe, even by Hollywood standards. It’s almost beyond imagination and “Rodman: For Better or Worse” does a great job shining a light on that aspect of the NBA legend’s life. He went from winning rings to becoming close friends with one of the most evil people on the planet.

You literally couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if you tried.

If you’re a fan of basketball, the Bulls, or ESPN’s iconic sports series, I highly-suggest you watch “Rodman: For Better or Worse” when it’s released Tuesday.

The “30 for 30” series is one of the greatest things ESPN has ever produced. I watch “Ghosts of Ole Miss” a couple times a year, and I always watch “Roll Tide/War Eagle” to prepare for the college football season.

It looks like this one about Rodman could be the next big hit, and sports fans won’t want to miss it.