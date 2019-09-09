Duke Finds No Evidence Zion Williamson Got Improper Benefits

An investigation into former Duke basketball star Zion Williamson found no proof of NCAA rules being broken.

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti suggested that the family of the top pick in the 2019 draft might have been bribed for him to play for the Blue Devils. However, the program found no evidence to back that up. (RELATED: Michael Avenatti Suggests Zion Williamson’s Mother Might Have Been Bribed)

Duke spokesperson Michael Schoenfeld told The News & Observer the following in a piece published Friday:

As soon as Duke was made aware of any allegation that might have affected Zion Williamson’s eligibility, we conducted a thorough and objective investigation which was directed by individuals outside the athletics department. We found no evidence to support any allegation. Zion thrived as both a student and an athlete at Duke, and always conducted himself with integrity and purpose.

I really hope we can just put this all behind us. Avenatti gunning for the Duke basketball program is absurd. On one hand, we have a premier basketball program, which is highly-respected and led by Coach K.

On the other hand, we have Michael Avenatti. I wonder which side will win here.

I think Duke is going to be just fine. If Coach K and Duke were found of buying players, it could honestly be the biggest scandal in the history of sports because he’s known for running such a clean program.

It would send shockwaves through the sport in a way that is almost hard to comprehend. That’s why I don’t really believe it, and I do believe the investigation.

Coach K or Nike buying off players for the Blue Devils is way too big of a secret for people to keep without it leaking.

Hopefully, we can just officially put the entire Zion saga behind us, and celebrate what a great career he had in college.

He was truly spectacular on every single level for Coach K’s squad.

As for Avenatti, he’ll be battling extortion charges while Zion plays in the NBA. I think it’s safe to say the latter is certainly winning a bit more in life right now.