Lamar Jackson After Throwing 5 Touchdowns: ‘Not Bad For A Running Back’

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a great line Sunday after blowing out the Miami Dolphins.

The Louisville Heisman winner had himself a day after tossing five touchdown passes in the 59-10 win.

Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown connect on the 83-YARD TOUCHDOWN! #BALvsMIA @lj_era8 @primetime_jet : CBS

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/APB2UDrGXf — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019

When addressing the win with the media after the game, Jackson said his performance was “not bad for a running back.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The line is a direct shot at all the people who suggested he would have to switch positions in the NFL. Watch and listen to his comment below.

Lamar Jackson really went there pic.twitter.com/NTAyjYQwLW — ESPN (@espn) September 8, 2019

I love the fact Jackson is carrying this chippy attitude with him. There were plenty of hot takes about him switching positions, and most of them were very dumb.

Is he the best thrower of the ball we’ve ever seen? No, but he’s more than serviceable when it comes to slinging the rock.

The fact he is fast as hell is just a bonus and it adds another dynamic aspect to his game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on Jul 28, 2019 at 2:32pm PDT

I really do hope Jackson tears it up with the Ravens this season. He’s incredibly fun to watch, and he’s got arguably the most athletic skill set at the position since Mike Vick.

He’s also done more than enough to prove he can throw the ball. At this point, you’d just have to be lazy to keep arguing he needs to switch positions.