Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan Says He’s Ready To See A Female 007

Actor Pierce Brosnan admitted it was time for a new 007.

This time the former James Bond thinks the character should be female, according to a report published Saturday by The Hollywood Reporter.

James Bond’s #PierceBrosnan says now is the time to pass the legendary role onto a woman https://t.co/cLFPg2xce3 pic.twitter.com/YX5eyh6BXi — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 8, 2019

“Yes!” Brosnan said about the idea of a female James Bond. “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years. Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there,” Brosnan said. “”I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

Brosnan’s push for a female James Bond comes after news that Lashana Lynch could replace Daniel Craig as the next 007. However, Lynch won’t be exactly playing the Bond character, she will just have the 007 nickname. (RELATED: 007 In ‘James Bond 25’ Is Actress Lashana Lynch)

She’s not taking over as Bond, but was instead cast as an agent who takes over for Bond in “James Bond 25.”

I’m not sure I exactly agree that Lynch should take over as a female version of James Bond, but it will be fun and exciting to see a new character introduced into the franchise. A lead female role would do well to help expand the fan base of the beloved Bond movies.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.