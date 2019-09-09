REPORT: Miami Dolphins Players Request Trades After 59-10 Loss To The Ravens

Players on the Miami Dolphins apparently want to get off the team as quickly as possible.

According to ProFootballTalk on Sunday, “multiple Dolphins players contacted their agents” to try to get them traded off of the roster after the Ravens ran it up on them 59-0. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was one of the worst blowouts I’ve ever seen in my life, and there’s an argument to be made that the wheels have already fallen off in week one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins) on Sep 8, 2019 at 1:09pm PDT

It’s only one game in, but I’m not surprised if many players are trying to get dumped. I couldn’t believe how bad the Dolphins looked against the Ravens.

They gave up 59 points! 59 points! Do you have any idea how hard that is to do? Scoring that many points in the NFL is pretty much unheard of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins) on Sep 8, 2019 at 11:05am PDT

The Dolphins had publicly stated they didn’t intend to tank, but it certainly didn’t look that way yesterday.

That wasn’t a football game. That was Lamar Jackson and company massacring another team in the league in spectacular fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens) on Sep 8, 2019 at 7:02pm PDT

I really don’t know what the Dolphins will do going forward, but they damn sure better find a way to not get blown out by seven touchdowns.

The fans might revolt if they do, and I wouldn’t blame them. A pro football team losing that badly is disgraceful.

Best of luck to Brian Flores! Seems like he’s going to need all the help he can get.