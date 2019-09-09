Trump Says He Knows ‘Nothing’ About Air Force Crew Overnight Stay At His Resort In Scotland

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that he knew “nothing” about an air force crew staying overnight at his resort in Scotland.

The United States Air Force ordered a review of how the service branch provides overnight accommodations for crews Monday. Trump responded to this news with a series of tweets Monday morning. (RELATED: Air Force Orders Review Of Stops At Trump Resorts)

“I know nothing about an Air Force plane landing at an airport (which I do not own and have nothing to do with) near Turnberry Resort (which I do own) in Scotland, and filling up with fuel, with the crew staying overnight at Turnberry (they have good taste!),” POTUS tweeted, adding “NOTHING TO DO WITH ME.”

Trump followed up with another tweet, saying, “I had nothing to do with the decision of our great Vice President Mike Pence to stay overnight at one of the Trump owned resorts in Doonbeg, Ireland. Mike’s family has lived in Doonbeg for many years, and he thought that during his very busy European visit, he would stop and see his family!”

News of the review comes after the Friday revelation that an Air National Guard crew stopped overnight at Trump‘s Turnberry resort in Scotland in September 2018 while en route to deliver supplies to Kuwait. The crew refueled the plane at Prestwick Airport in Glasgow and stayed overnight at the resort.

In the past, the C-17 crew stopped at U.S. military bases to refuel, where fuel is generally cheaper.

