Pat Fitzgerald Says He Has ‘100 Million Percent Confidence’ In Hunter Johnson

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald apparently has a ton of confidence in Hunter Johnson to lead the offense.

The Clemson transfer is now the starting quarterback after TJ Green went down with an injury during a loss to Stanford to start the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When he came in after Green’s injury, things didn’t go well at all. The former five-star recruit looked atrocious as Stanford was able to secure a win.

Despite that, Fitzgerald isn’t worried. According to Teddy Greenstein on Monday, he told the media he has “100 million percent confidence” in Johnson running the show.

Fitz on Hunter Johnson:

“We have one hundred million percent confidence in him.” @NUFBFamily — Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) September 9, 2019

Yeah, I don’t want to call Fitzgerald a liar, but I’m not sure how he could possibly have any confidence in Johnson.

The young man looked so damn bad against Stanford. It was one of the worst quarterback performances that I’ve seen in a very long time.

He looked like a child lost at the zoo running around looking for his parents.

If he plays like he did against Stanford down the stretch in B1G play, then Northwestern is going to get run off of the field on a regular basis.

I was worried about Northwestern as a Wisconsin fan before the season started. If what we saw a couple weeks back was the real deal with Johnson, then the Badgers and everybody else with a pulse will roll the Wildcats.

I could be wrong, but I think there’s a very real chance Johnson will struggle mightily.