Northwestern Quarterback TJ Green Will Miss The Season After Foot Surgery

Northwestern quarterback TJ Green is done for the year.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that Green underwent foot surgery after getting hurt against Stanford last Saturday, and his season is officially over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hunter Johnson will now likely be the only quarterback playing the rest of the way for head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

‘Cats fans, help us send some love to @tjgreenNU, an absolute warrior who will miss the rest of the 2019 season following foot surgery, per @coachfitz51. pic.twitter.com/3jVsLPV0Rw — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) September 5, 2019

This obviously sucks for Green, and we wish him a speedy recovery. You never like seeing a guy get hurt, especially when he’s stepped into a big role for the team.

Having said that, Northwestern could be in some serious trouble going forward. I watched every snap of their loss to Stanford, and I lost a lot of money on the game.

Do you want to know why I lost a ton of money? Let me tell you. It was their pathetic offensive play, especially when Hunter Johnson was in the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Aug 31, 2019 at 1:41pm PDT

Johnson was a five star recruit coming out of high school. Five stars! He played absolutely awful. He looked like a small child lost in a mall looking for his mother.

It was atrocious to watch. I’ve never seen a guy look more out of place. The fact he was such a big recruit, who originally was at Clemson, only makes the situation that much worse.

Maybe, he’ll eventually get it all figured out, but what I saw Saturday should have fans panicking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Johnson (@hunterphil413) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:37pm PST

Northwestern was supposed to be very competitive this season. With Johnson running the show, fans of the Wildcats might be in for a very rough year if he doesn’t improve greatly.