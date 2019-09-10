See Photos And Videos Of Post Malone’s House In Utah

Post Malone’s house in Utah is absurd.

TMZ dug up some photos of the palace, and this one is straight real estate porn. We’re all about big houses, and this one didn’t disappoint one bit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

TMZ reported the following details on the home’s specifications:

Post’s pad is in a super secluded area outside Salt Lake City, and the property sprawls over 6.75 acres of natural beauty, with breathtaking views of the canyons, mountains and city skyline … the 5-bed, 6-bath mansion is 12,702 square feet with a fire pit, basketball court, wine cellar, home gym and hot tub … and Post is putting in a recording studio and 30 bunk beds for his best buds.

Take a look at some of the awesome evidence of this place below.

I think it’s safe to say that house is an absolute beast of a palace. It’s gigantic, it’s gorgeous and it’s the perfect place to ride out a revolt or just have some friends over for a few beers.

Of course, should anybody be surprised Post Malone got himself an awesome pad in Utah? He’s killing the game right now, and rolling in dough.

I’m sure his bank account digits have only gone up ever since he released his new album, which has some bangers on it.

I would love to drink some beers with Post Malone. I wouldn’t even be looking to rage. I just bet that dude has some outstanding stories to tell.

He seems like the right kind of guy to get buzzed with, and it would be an unreal experience to undergo. It’d only be a bonus to do it at his Utah compound.

As for me, you best believe I’ll have a place like that in Montana sooner or later. There’s nothing better than have a home in an isolated part of the country.

I lived in Montana for awhile, and I’ll eventually return with my own palace of a ranch eventually. You best believe that.