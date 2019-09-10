SEC Network Releases Parody Ad For ‘The We Want Bama Foundation’

The SEC Network released a hilarious Nick Saban video Monday night.

The video was in response to the legendary Alabama coach ranting about playing anybody who will agree to a game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It encourages fans to donate to “The We Want Bama Foundation” to get games against bigger opponents. Give it a watch below.

It’ll have college football fans laughing.

Alabama needs your help. Please call the We Want Bama Foundation today. : #TOL | 7 PM ET pic.twitter.com/0Nn7IB7JHf — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 9, 2019

If this was real, I’d personally find a way to donate the money to make sure Alabama had to actually play a real schedule.

I don’t care how many phone calls I’d have to make, hands I’d have to shake or how many checks I’d have to write myself.

If Alabama wants us to believe they’ll play anybody, then they damn well better put their money where their mouth is if the opportunity presents itself.

Nick Saban “Everybody wants to be #1 — But, nobody wants to do what the

beast does. Everybody wants to be the beast. But, they don’t want to do what

the beast do. Everybody’s got to make the sacrifice. Do you want to be the lion?“ @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/MysO22Wrnh — Jaycob Ammerman (@Jammer2233) September 8, 2019

Look, I give props to Alabama for getting the job done by scheduling Wisconsin twice in the coming years. Good for them. I’m glad they’re slowly picking it up.

However, that doesn’t cleanse the sins of scheduling cupcakes all over the place nonstop. There’s literally nothing stopping Saban from picking up the phone and scheduling more non-conference games against Power Five schools.

Nothing at all, and your feelings won’t change the facts.

Props to the SEC Network for having a little fun with the comments Saban made. I know it’s football season and we’re serious around the clock, but it’s important to remember to have fun with it all.