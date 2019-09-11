Ilhan Omar: 9/11 ‘Was An Attack On All Of Us’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar commemorated that 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks Wednesday, saying that she will “never forget” the attack on U.S. soil.

“September 11th was an attack on all of us. We will never forget the thousands of Americans who lost their lives in the largest terror attack on U.S. soil,” Rep. Omar said.

“I will continue to fight to make sure we care for the first responders and families who lost loved ones. #NeverForget”

September 11th was an attack on all of us. We will never forget the thousands of Americans who lost their lives in the largest terror attack on U.S. soil. I will continue to fight to make sure we care for the first responders and families who lost loved ones. #NeverForget — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 11, 2019

The congresswoman also shared a video where she talked about her experience on 9/11 and called the attacks “horrific.”

On September 11th we experienced one of the most horrific terrorist attacks that we have ever lived through as a nation. Today, we remember the victims, the first responders and their loved ones. #Neverforget pic.twitter.com/S6upySdILN — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) September 11, 2019

Omar came under fire earlier this year after video surfaced of her referring to the 9/11 attacks by saying “some people did something” in a speech to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

She also urged the crowd to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable.”

The New York Post published a cover responding those comments with a photo of the Twin Towers in flames.

The New York Post’s cover for Thursday calls out Ilhan Omar for trivializing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something” pic.twitter.com/xToghXSGw5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 11, 2019

President Trump also highlighted Omar’s remarks in a Twitter video.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Indeed, some Twitter users knocked Omar over her previous rhetoric.

Come such a long way since “some people did some thing” https://t.co/puNA1c7Yax — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) September 11, 2019

“Some people did something” lady tweets about 9/11 https://t.co/zVnPeCQZPi — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) September 11, 2019

Who were the perpetrators of those attacks? Can you say it? https://t.co/TISXFcn1BN — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) September 11, 2019

This is the same woman who begged a judge to have compassion towards an ISIS recruit and described 9/11 as “some people did something.” Stay and your lane and sit this one out. https://t.co/P6WFjg5Rje — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 11, 2019

Remind us. Who carried out the attacks? https://t.co/dmOFstjAjX — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 11, 2019

The 37-year-old congresswoman has certainly been a controversial figure.

Last month, she was denied entry into the State of Israel over her support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Fires Back At Fellow Democrat: ‘I Should Not Be Expected To Have Allegiance’ To Israel)