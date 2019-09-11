REPORT: Kim Kardashian’s New Shapewear Line Brings In $2 Million In Minutes On First Day Of Sales

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s newest shapewear line SKIMS reportedly broke records on sales in the first few minutes after launching.

Kardashian, 38, launched her shapewear line Tuesday after rebranding due to backlash over the original name Kimono, according to a report published by TMZ. Despite the issues with the original name, SKIMS still sold out in minutes.

Sources close to the launch claimed SKIMS brought in $2 million in sales after selling out all inventory, TMZ reported.

In the first year after Spanx launched, the brand reportedly made $4 million in sales, Forbes has reported. Kardashian’s brand brought in half of that in a single day, if the report is true. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Set To Rename Kimono Shapewear Line After Being Accused Of Cultural Appropriation)

The reality TV star used social media to push her products before the official launch. The rollout reportedly worked as the site crashed leading up to the launch. The crash required Kardashian to delay the launch by an hour.

If you’re wondering if I believe this report that she brought in $2 million in sales in mere minutes, I do. The numbers are insane, but then again the Kardashian’s social media reach is crazy and has worked for other members of the family as well.