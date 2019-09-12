Cole Hauser Shares Photos That Appear To Be From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3

Cole Hauser has recently dropped some photos on Instagram that appear to be from season three of “Yellowstone.”

Hauser, who plays Rip in the hit Paramount Network show, posted a photo of Luke Grimes (Kayce) with an unknown person who appears to be his stunt double. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

He also posted a photo of Rip at night dressed in his black ranching outfit. Take a look at them both below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) on Sep 6, 2019 at 1:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) on Sep 10, 2019 at 6:18am PDT

Obviously, we don’t know for sure they’re from season three, but I’d have to imagine they both almost certainly are.

We know they’re currently filming the third season right now, and I absolutely don’t recognize the first photo at all.

It’s possible the second one is from the past season, but I can’t place it if it is. My guess is they’re both from things to come.

I seriously can’t wait for season three to get here in 2020. It’s going to be epic. As I’ve said for a long time, the first season of the show was a perfect 10/10.

The second run wasn’t too far behind. I gave that one, which wrapped up in August, a solid 8.5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) on Jul 16, 2019 at 6:15pm PDT

Now, we’ll have to see how the Duttons bounce back after all the violence in carnage they suffered through in season two.

Something tells me things won’t slow down at all or not for very long at the very least.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Sep 5, 2019 at 2:59pm PDT

Sound off in the comments with your expectations for season three. It should be great.