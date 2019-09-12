Kim Kardashian Answers Whether She And Kanye Are Moving To Wyoming

Kim Kardashian explained that she and husband Kanye West really do like Wyoming and are definitely considering spending summers there.

The comments came during the 38-year-old reality star’s appearance Wednesday night on the “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” when the host asked her about the $14 million ranch her rapper husband recently bought, according to Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

WATCH:

“We love Wyoming,” the “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star shared while admitting the rumors about them possibly living there are real. “It’s always been such an amazing place. “My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

However, the Kardashian went on to explain, while Kanye’s “vision” is to move there, she would really miss Los Angeles because she loves it.

“I love LA, so I envision summers, I envision some weekends,” the Kardashian shared. “But yeah, we love it.”

“It’s, like, the prettiest place you’ve seen in your entire life,” she added. “Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.”

But about a week ago, the rapper took her to go see the ranch before he bought it and things didn’t go as he smooth as he had hoped as the cabin on the hill had no electricity, no cell service and no bathroom.

“He wanted a romantic little night for us up above, and I’m like, ‘That’s not my vision of romance, dude,'” the reality star shared.