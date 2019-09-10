Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner’s Home Hit By Prowler And There’s Video

Kylie Jenner’s home was hit by a prowler early in the morning Monday according to security footage and the same person then reportedly headed to Kim Kardahian’s home.

The surveillance security cam footage they obtained showed someone lurking around the 22-year-old reality star’s home in Hidden Hills looking around the BBQ area possibly looking for a key, sources told TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

WATCH:

As you can see on the clip, he’s walking around her backyard and definitely searching for something before deciding to leave without attempting to break in. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

The same person then reportedly headed over to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s home nearby and is caught on camera searching for something inside their mailbox which is outside their property. Security spotted him and he took off.

Sources also shared that someone from Jenner’s security team saw the video and called the police.

The thing about all this that is even crazier, is all of them live in a gated community. So, how is the alleged prowler getting so close to their homes?

As previously reported, Kris Jenner, Scott Disick both had intruders get into the gated community. Kendall Jenner had several issues after an intruder got into her gated community by scaling the mountainside and ended up in her backyard on her porch.