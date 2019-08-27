‘Three Stooges Running Against Me’: Trump Takes Aim At Primary Opponents

President Donald Trump let loose on his Republican primary opponents Tuesday, claiming that there are “three stooges running” to unseat him.

While only two — former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld — have officially declared their candidacies, Trump led off his comments with a swing at former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford. (RELATED: Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford Mulls Trump Primary Challenge)

“Can you believe it?” the president tweeted. “I’m at 94% approval in the Republican Party, and have Three Stooges running against me. One is ‘Mr. Appalachian Trail’ who was actually in Argentina for bad reasons….”

He went on to give equal treatment to the other two, referring to Weld as “a man who couldn’t stand up straight while receiving an award” and Walsh as “a one-time BAD Congressman from Illinois who lost in his second term by a landslide, then failed in radio.”

“I should be able to take them!” Trump concluded. His campaign had previously responded to Walsh’s entry into the 2020 race with just one word: “Whatever.”