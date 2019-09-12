Texas A&M And Texas Tie For Most Revenue In College Football

Texas A&M and Texas are the the two big dogs in the world of college football when it comes to revenue.

According to numbers released by Forbes on Thursday, the Longhorns and Aggies were tied for the top spot for the three year revenue averages at $147 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michigan came in behind them at $139 million, Alabama was next at $134 million and Ohio State rounded out the top five at $132 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Sep 10, 2019 at 11:17am PDT

Those numbers right there are all you need to know about college football, the state of Texas and where the money is at in the sport.

The state of Texas is king, and the B1G and SEC control the top of the list. Think about how much money that is.

$147 million is the kind of cash that you can’t even dream about. Yet, both teams managed to put down those numbers.

Next time somebody ties to claim that football is dying or something stupid like that, just show them this list from Forbes.

The numbers are borderline pornographic.

Finally, Wisconsin checked in at 23rd at $86 million. Is it the best? No, but we’ve always learned how to get by with less.

That’s the way the Badgers do. We trim the fat and make it work. Go, Badgers, go!

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

Sound off in the comments with whether or not the rankings surprised you.