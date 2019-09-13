Superstar Terrence Howard Says He’s ‘Done With Acting,’ Ready To Bring ‘Truth To The World’

Superstar Terrence Howard has announced that he’s “done with acting” and instead plans to bring “truth to the world,” without really diving in to what that means.

The 50-year-old actor shared the news with “Extra” that his acting career would soon be over when the Fox series “Empire” comes to an end after the upcoming sixth season, according to Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Episode of ‘Drop The Mic’ Has Been Pulled)

WATCH:

“Oh, I’m done with acting,” Howard shared. “I’m done pretending.”(RELATED: Police Chief ‘Furious’ At Smollett Case Dismissal)

When the “Iron Man” star was pressed further after dropping this shocking news about leaving the profession, Terrence shared that he’s not leaving for “philanthropic work.”

“No, not philanthropy,” Howard replied. “I’m just focusing on bringing truth to the world.”

At one point, he also explained that he will definitely miss working on the show.

“The cast. I love the cast members. I will miss them a great deal, and the crew,” Howard explained.

It all comes following reports that the “Hustle & Flow” star’s finances were reportedly being investigated by the federal government for unpaid taxes.

According to the Blast report:

The actor has had his share of tax issues over the years. As The Blast first reported, he was hit with a tax lien in April by the State of California Franchise Tax Board for a total $143,538.61. The lien stems from taxes Howard reportedly owes from 2010. Howard was also hit with tax liens from the federal government back in 2010 for $1.1 million and in 2006 for over $600,000.

Howard and his wife, Mira Pak, tied the knot in 2013 and had two sons together before they divorced in 2015. The couple then reconciled later that year and Howard re-proposed in 2018.