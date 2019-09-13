Trump Blames Obama-Era Rules On Light Bulbs For Making Him Look Orange

President Donald Trump said Thursday that regulations his predecessors foisted on light bulb consumption is having a nasty effect on his appearance.

Trump said why he doesn’t like regulations on light bulbs at a Baltimore retreat with House Republicans.

“The light bulb — people said what’s with the light bulb,” Trump said. “I said here’s the story, and I looked at it, the bulb that we’re being forced to use. Number one to me, most importantly, the light’s no good.”

“I always look orange and so do you,” he added. “The light is the worst.” Trump’s comments came after his administration moved in September to prevent new efficiency standards on light bulbs from taking effect on Jan. 1.

WATCH:

Congress passed legislation in 2007 to phase out incandescent and halogen bulbs in exchange for LED light bulbs. Former President Barack Obama expanded the ban to include bug lights, three-way bulbs, rough service lamps and some decorative bulbs.

Obama’s decision came in January 2017 and roped in bulbs that had previously been exempt from the ban. (RELATED: New Report Suggest Trump Is Preparing To Nix Obama-Era Light Bulb Rules)

Obama officials argued the expansion was needed because consumers might use the unregulated bulbs to replace regulated ones. “[The Department of Energy] expects these sales will likely increase since these lamps could be used as replacements for other regulated lamp types,” the rule said.

Trump’s comment Thursday potentially addresses a meme about the president’s orange complexion, which some people believe is a result of an overabundance of self-tanning lotion.

