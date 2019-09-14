Lou Dobbs Calls Out Mitt Romney For Refusal To Endorse Trump’s Reelection: ‘What Is Wrong With This Man?’

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs turned his ire on Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney Friday night as he blasted the former GOP presidential candidate for refusing to endorse President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection.

“What is wrong with this man?” Dobbs asked on his Fox Business show.

“Let’s turn to a fellow who has a sense of timing when it comes to throwing something in the punch bowl. A Never Trumper Mitt Romney, remember him. He is saying, ‘you’re gonna be very upset by this, and distraught.'” Dobbs began. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Blows Out His Birthday Candles One At A Time)

“Romney says he has no plans to endorse President Trump for the 2020 election. I know many were waiting to hear what he would say about our president. There it is. Romney refusing to endorse President Trump or any other Republican candidate in the primary,” Dobbs continued.

The Trump supporter reminded viewers that the United States is enjoying a booming economy with fiscal growth that hasn’t been experienced in decades. He wondered why Romney wouldn’t celebrate this good news but instead chooses to be a catalyst to the “despair [that] is spreading across the country” and continues to demonstrate that he is “not a quick learner.”(RELATED: Gutfeld Lists 3 Things ‘Blander’ Than Mitt Romney)

Romney also outraged Trump supporters with his reaction to the Mueller report on alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President,” he wrote, allowing that it was “good news” to know that there was “insufficient evidence” to charge Trump.

In January, Romney wrote an anti-Trump op-ed that brought criticism from some of his Senate colleagues, including Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.