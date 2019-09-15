Watch Florida Quarterback Feleipe Franks’ Ankle Injury Video Against Kentucky

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks suffered a horrifying ankle injury in a win over Kentucky on Saturday.

The team’s star quarterback tried to scramble out of pressure when he got his ankle rolled up, and it appeared to just snap on him. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Given all the disgusting injuries we’ve seen the past couple years, there’s no question at all that this one is among the worst of them.

Give the video a watch below. It’s disgusting.

ESPN won’t show you the Felipe Franks injury, but I will pic.twitter.com/vXIHrZfGPn — Karl Johnson (@kj11aj) September 15, 2019

According to ESPN, head coach Dan Mullen told the media following the win that he felt there was a high chance Franks was done for the year.

Yeah, I’d go ahead and say that’s a good assumption to make after watching the video above. Franks isn’t going to be running around anywhere anytime soon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feleipe Franks (@18franks) on Sep 9, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

Given the fact Franks is the guy responsible for moving the offense for the Gators, they might be in some serious trouble without him under center.

Let’s just all hope he gets better because that was a gruesome ankle injury. Now, we’ll have to see what Florida can do without him.

It could be a long and tough road ahead for Dan Mullen and his squad.