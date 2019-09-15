REPORT: Dak Prescott Contract Negotiations With The Cowboys Have Stalled

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott might not be getting a new contract anytime soon.

According to Ian Rapoport on Sunday, the negations between the team and the starting quarterback have stalled and nothing is likely to change in the “foreseeable future.”

You can watch his full report below.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Cowboys extension talks with QB Dak Prescott have stalled a bit, and a look at a possible reason why pic.twitter.com/H9P9AaMZQp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2019

Well, you probably don’t love to hear this if you’re a fan of the team, but I don’t think it’s anything too serious to worry about.

Prescott is pretty much betting on himself at this point. If he leads the Cowboys to a great season, then the Cowboys will have no choice but to pay him.

Through one week he’s looked damn good.

Of course, if the wheels fall off and the Cowboys start to struggle because of Prescott’s play, then he could be costing himself some money.

It’s early in the year, but I still fully expect Prescott to get paid major money. It might not be the smartest move, but the quarterback market is now past $30 million annually for franchise passers. I’d be stunned if the Cowboys didn’t move to that level. (RELATED: Jared Goff Signs 4-Year Extension With The Rams, Will Get $110 Million Guaranteed)

Again, I’m not saying it’s smart to do it, but the Cowboys have to follow the market when figuring out what to do with Prescott.

As always, the world of the NFL is a wild place, and it’s always best to expect the unexpected.