ESPN Gives Ohio State 48% Chance To Win The Big 10

ESPN has Ohio State has the heavy favorite to win the Big 10 after three weeks of action.

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Buckeyes have a 48% chance to win the conference. They’re followed by Wisconsin at 27.9%, Penn State at 8.6%, Iowa at 5.7% and Michigan at an abysmal 4.0%.

Not a great look for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, especially when their conference rivals are have nearly a 50% chance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Sep 14, 2019 at 4:29pm PDT

I know this is going to be hard for a lot of you to believe, but Ohio State is really the only team in the B1G that worries me as a Wisconsin guy.

They have the equivalent of linebacker playing quarterback in Justin Fields, and that guy is simply on a different level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Aug 3, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

Through three games with the Buckeyes, he has looked unstoppable. The man is a freak of nature speed wise, and there aren’t too many people capable of keeping up.

Add in the fact he can spin it incredibly well, and the Buckeyes are primed and ready for success. While I might hate Ryan Day’s squad, you have to put them as the favorite right now.

Yes, Wisconsin has looked incredible through two games, but Ohio State looks like they’re borderline unbeatable.

The Buckeyes play Wisconsin in October and then Michigan to end the season. Outside of those two games, I haven’t seen anybody in the B1G capable of keeping it in single digits with them.

Hell, even Michigan might be in big trouble when they play the Buckeyes.

While it pains me to say it, I’m not stunned to see the Buckeyes with such great odds and everybody else far behind. I guess it’ll make it that much sweeter when we beat them.