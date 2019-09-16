REPORT: Miami Dolphins Might Start Quarterback Josh Rosen Against The Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins might be benching Ryan Fitzpatrick in favor of Josh Rosen.

The Dolphins are off to an 0-2 start to the 2019 campaign, and they have looked absolutely atrocious in losses to the Patriots and Ravens.

According to the Miami Herald following the Dolphins embarrassing loss to the Patriots on Sunday, the team is considering benching Ryan Fitzpatrick in favor of Josh Rosen for their next game against the Cowboys.

Head coach Brian Flores said after the game Fitzpatrick was still the starter, but that things would be “evaluated” throughout the week.

It’s crystal clear the Dolphins aren’t going anywhere this season. They’re comically bad, and it’s time to focus on the future.

I know that’s extremely sad to say two games into any season, but here we are. The Dolphins have played some of the worst football I’ve ever seen through two games.

The team traded for Rosen in the offseason, and the former first round pick has all the potential in the world. It’s time to find out whether or not he’s got the goods to be a franchise quarterback for not.

Once the determination is made that there’s no chance of doing anything this season, then the team has nothing to lose by playing Rosen.

He can get multiple games under his belt, the Dolphins can evaluate him and then decide if they want to stick with him or draft somebody else.

At this point, playing Fitzpatrick doesn’t do anything. It doesn’t help Rosen develop and the team clearly isn’t going to win games.

Start Rosen and figure it out from there. At this point in time, it’s an incredibly easy decision to make.