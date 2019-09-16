New Orleans Saints Agree To 5-Year Extension With Head Coach Sean Payton

Sean Payton will be the head coach of the New Orleans Saints for a long time.

According to Jay Glazer on Sunday, the team and their Super Bowl winning coach have reached a contract extension that will lock him up for at least another five years.

Salary details aren’t known at this time, but there’s no doubt the Saints will make sure he’s one of the best paid guys in the league. (RELATED: Judge Allows Lawsuit Against The NFL Over Rams/Saints Game To Continue, Goodell Can Be Questioned)

Scoopage: Saints and Sean Payton have agreed on a new 5-year extension. #breakingnews Payton loves the city, city loves him. He’s w them for half a decade @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 15, 2019

This is obviously a smart move for the Saints. Payton is one of the best coaches in the league. When you find a guy like that, you lock him up for as long as possible.

Payton and Brees, who suffered a hand injury against the Rams yesterday, have a very special connection. That connection has paid off big time in New Orleans.

The Saints have been very good under his leadership, and they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Now, Payton will remain as the head coach for years to come.

Hopefully, Brees isn’t too hurt, and the Saints can still ball out this season. Your starting QB going down is never a good thing, but the team should always be okay as long as Payton is running the show.

He’s one of the best coaches in the league, and the evidence is clear as day on that statement.

Rest easy, Saints fans. Your team is in very good hands, and will be for a long time.