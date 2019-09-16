Virginia Basketball Coach Tony Bennett Declines Raise, Gives The Money To His Staff

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett pulled off a classy move for his assistants.

According to a release from the school on Monday, Bennett was offered a “substantial raise” after winning the national title this past season. (RELATED: Virginia Wins National Championship)

However, he declined to accept it, and instead had the money spent on “additional compensation for his staff and improvements that would benefit his program.” He also agreed to a one-year extension, and now has seven years remaining on his deal.

This is an awesome move from Bennett. Once you win a ring in college sports, you’re lined up to make obscene amounts of cash.

Yet, he turned it all down and had it given to the people around him. That’s the definition of being a pro. Taking care of the people who take care of you is something winners do.

There’s no question about it that Virginia found itself a winner in Bennett. He led them to a title this past season, he’s built the Cavaliers into a powerhouse of a program and he’s now refusing raises so that the guys around him can be compensated.

If that’s not being a winner, then I simply don’t know what is.

Good for him for being such a solid guy and great role model.