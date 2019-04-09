Watch Tony Bennett’s Postgame Comments After Virginia Wins The National Title

Virginia coach Tony Bennett was nothing but smiles Monday night after beating Texas Tech to win the NCAA tournament.

The Cavaliers won an 85-77 overtime thriller against the Red Raiders, and brought the first national championship in program history back to Charlottesville. (RELATED: Virginia Wins The National Title After Beating Texas Tech)

Bennett told Jim Nantz the following after leading his program to the national title, transcribed by CBS Sports:

I don’t know if all these guys will remember this, but when they come into my office I got a poster of Rocky on the steps, and I told them, ‘I just want a chance at a title fight one day, that’s all we want.’ These guys came to fight in this title and now we’re the champs. I’m so thankful because this is a great story. I played a song for them today called ‘Hills and Valleys’ by Tauren Wells and it just means that you’re never alone in the hills and the valleys and we faced those from last year to this year. The credit goes to these young men and I can’t wait to celebrate with my wife and my kids and my parents. I do want to thank the Lord and my Savior.

You can watch his full comments below.

Through the hills and the valleys, Tony Bennett and @UVAMensHoops went through a lot to reach this moment. Jim Nantz speaks with Coach Bennett after raising the trophy. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/nZOQ0RGVm2 — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) April 9, 2019

I love everything about this. Last year, Bennett and his team lost the most embarrassing game in NCAA basketball history when they became the first one seed to lose in the first round.

It really doesn’t get much worse than that at all, but they bounced back big time. They went from national humiliation to a national title.

If that doesn’t inspire you, then I have no idea what will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Men’s Basketball (@uvamenshoops) on Apr 8, 2019 at 11:19pm PDT

It really couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy than Bennett. That dude is all class from start to finish. If there’s anybody who deserves a championship ring, it’s that guy.

Well done, Bennett, and major shoutout to his whole squad. That was one hell of a fun game.

