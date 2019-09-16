Woman Swallows Diamond Engagement Ring While Asleep

A woman in San Diego got quite the scare when she woke up and found that the diamond engagement ring she was wearing when she went to bed was missing.

But the crazier part of this story comes when the ring is discovered in her stomach. Yes, you read that correctly. It all happened one night when Jenna Evans had gone to sleep and was apparently having a nightmare, according to Fox News in a piece published Sunday.

Evans explained that in the dream, her and her fiance, Bob Howell, were on a high-speed train and he told her to swallow her engagement ring when the train got hijacked.

She dreamed that bad guys on a high-speed train were going to take her ring from her.

“So I popped that sucker off, put it in my mouth and swallowed it.”https://t.co/yY1GjEzRdS — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) September 16, 2019

"Welp. I have really outdone myself this time," Evans wrote on a Facebook post, along with the X-ray of the ring inside her body. "I swallowed my engagement ring. In my sleep. Yep. How? I don't know. But I did!"

“On Wednesday morning, I realized my ring was not on my hand and had to wake Bob Howell up and tell him that I swallowed my engagement ring,” she added. “I don’t think he believed me right away.”

A California woman had to have her engagement ring removed from her stomach after she said she swallowed it while sleepwalking. https://t.co/VuXJi4C8Uv — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 16, 2019

The California woman continued, “We laughed pretty hard for about an hour and a half, called my mom, laughed until we were crying, googled ‘do other adults swallow rings’ because kids do it all the time, but apparently it’s less common for adults.”

Evans then wrote about what happened after she went to an urgent care and got an x-ray of the ring inside her.

“Sure enough, my ring was right there in my stomach,” the woman recalled. “They called a gastroenterologist and decided it would be best not to let nature take its course. (Thank God) Before I left, she recommended seeing a sleep specialist as well.”

“At this point, I could definitely feel it in my guts, it was starting to really hurt and make us nervous,” she added. “They decided an upper endoscopy was just the thing and said, ‘don’t worry, it’s not a big deal, but please sign this release form just in case you die.'”

The story does have a happy ending, as Evans explained that the doctors were able to retrieve the ring but gave it to her fiance and not her.

“Bobby finally gave my ring back this morning,” the woman wrote. “I promised not to swallow it again, we’re still getting married and all is right in the world.”