Adam Vinatieri Won’t Retire, Will Kick For The Indianapolis Colts In Next Game

Adam Vinatieri won’t be retiring from the NFL right now.

Following multiple missed kicks to start the season for the Indianapolis Colts, there was widespread speculation the legendary kicker was hanging it up.

Speculation only got ramped up after Vinatieri told the media they’d hear from him Monday, which was the team’s day off.

Adam Vinatieri after today’s game: “You’ll hear from me tomorrow.” Reporter: Tomorrow is day off. We don’t see you. Vinatieri: “Yeah, you will.” (via @MikeWellsNFL, @HolderStephen) — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2019

However, he’s not done kicking footballs just yet. According to Mike Chappell on Monday, head coach Frank Reich told the media that the four-time Super Bowl champ was still the team’s kicker.

Colts HC Frank Reich: On Adam Vinatieri. Just want to make this clear. Adam is our kicker. Make to make sure that’s clear — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) September 16, 2019

Well, we’ll have to see how Vinatieri does going forward. It really did seem like he was on the brink of retirement after Sunday.

Who could blame the guy? He’s 46-years-old. That’s well past somebody’s prime. At some point, you have to hang it up, and it’s clear that his best days are behind him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it looks like the Colts did enough to stop him from retiring for the time being.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Vinatieri (@vinatieri) on Apr 17, 2019 at 6:17pm PDT

Vinatieri will get fast tracked to the Hall of Fame once he officially calls it quits on his football. There’s no question about that at all.

I guess we’ll just have to wait a little longer to get there.