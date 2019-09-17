ESPN Releases Great Flashback Video Of Johnny Manziel’s ‘Roller Coaster’ Texas A&M Career

ESPN recently dropped an awesome video of Johnny Manziel.

The popular sports network dropped a video taking a look back at Johnny Football’s wild “roller coaster” career with the Texas A&M Aggies.

If you’re a fan of college football, I can guarantee you’re going to want to see this one. Give it a watch below.

It’s a shot of adrenaline straight into the heart for fans of the sport.

Say whatever you want about Johnny Manziel’s career after leaving the Aggies, but his time in College Station was simply unreal. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Hints He Is Better At Drinking Beer Than Baker Mayfield, Sounds Open To The XFL)

He looked like your next door neighbor, but he was slicing up the best teams in America like it was a video on his way to winning the Heisman.

Again, Johnny Football’s flame burned out fast in the pros, and he’s been trying to get back ever since, but there’s no question his freshman year was absurd.

It was arguably the greatest single season for a quarterback in SEC history.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see if he wants to play in the XFL. Something tells me there’s about a 100% chance he will.

No way Vince McMahon will pass up the opportunity to sign a guy who moves the needle in the way he does. Bet the house Manziel will be given every opportunity possible to play in the league.