XFL Coach June Jones Says Johnny Manziel Is On The Quarterback List For ‘About 5’ Teams

It sounds like Johnny Manziel to the XFL is closer to becoming a done deal.

Houston Roughnecks coach June Jones, who briefly coached Johnny Football in the CFL, talked with Mark Berman and said the Texas A&M Heisman winner was on the preferred QB list of “about five” teams in the league. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Hints He Is Better At Drinking Beer Than Baker Mayfield, Sounds Open To The XFL)

He is also on Jones’ list of quarterbacks he wants on his team. You can watch his full comments below.

.@XFLRoughnecks Coach/GM June Jones & staff preparing for @xfl2020 draft in Oct. A key for each team-getting the QB they want: “Each team has given a list of maybe 8 or 9 & a priority.” (June says @JManziel2 is on his list?) “He’s probably on about 5 lists & was on 1 of mine yes” pic.twitter.com/YAVkTIS2fo — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 2, 2019

As I’ve said for a very long time, the XFL has to go get Johnny Manziel. It can’t even be a question up for debate. It just has to get done.

There’s not a single quarterback available with more name recognition than Johnny Football. In order for the league to succeed, Vince McMahon has to go get some big names.

None would be bigger than Manziel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Apr 19, 2019 at 1:21pm PDT

The only quarterback already locked in for the XFL is Landry Jones. He’s fine. He’s a solid player and I’m sure he’ll put up some numbers.

However, he’s not going to generate the kind of attention Johnny Manziel will once he shows up in the XFL, especially if he ends up playing on the Roughnecks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 23, 2019 at 6:12pm PDT

Johnny Manziel will be on an XFL roster when the league begins in 2020, and I’d be willing to bet just about anything that it happens.

We’ll have to wait and see how he does, but I have no doubts he’ll be playing in the XFL once it starts.