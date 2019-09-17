REPORT: Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney Seen Outside Of NYC Marriage Bureau

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and fiancé Cooke Maroney were spotted outside the New York City Marriage Bureau.

The two were accompanied by security, a friend and a photographer, according to a report published by Page Six.

Jennifer Lawrence at New York City’s marriage bureau on Monday but….

This might not be the marriage and only the license.(?) pic.twitter.com/rn4Y20B0hx — ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) September 17, 2019

In the photos obtained by the outlet, Lawrence was wearing jeans and a blazer while Maroney was dressed in a sweatshirt and slacks. In one photo it seems as if Maroney is covering his fingers. (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Will Star In The True Story Movie ‘Mob Girl’)

The pair were first linked together in June of 2018, according to a similar report from People Magazine. A representative for Lawrence confirmed to the outlet that the couple had gotten engaged back in February.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like I’m ready to get married,” Lawrence said about her life before meeting Maroney.

“I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him,” she added. “We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully and you know, he’s my best friend. I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

The couple is set to have a huge wedding party next month to celebrate.

However, these new photos could mean Lawrence and Maroney have already tied the knot. I guess we’ll have to wait and see to find out.