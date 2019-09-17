NBC Universal Announces Name Of Streaming Service, Programming Lineup

NBCUniversal announced details Tuesday regarding its streaming service.

The streaming service will be named Peacock and is set to launch in 2020 with over 15,000 hours of content, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

NBCUniversal Announces ‘Peacock’ As The Name Of Its Streaming Service And Unveils Initial Content Lineuphttps://t.co/VuzeoIiu58 pic.twitter.com/wMNtJdlwxc — NBCUniversal (@NBCUniversal) September 17, 2019

The content includes exclusive rights to “Parks And Recreation” and “The Office” as well as reboots to NBC classics such as “Saved By The Bell,” “Battlestar Galactica” and “Punky Brewster.”

Peacock will be the used for NBC’s Olympic coverage as well. (RELATED: Netflix Users Streamed 52 Billion Minutes Of ‘The Office’ In 2018)

“The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal — whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!” Bonnie Hammer, chairman of direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises, said. “Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless — from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like ‘The Office.'”

NBC’s streaming service will be called PEACOCK REBOOTING:

– Saved by the Bell

– Battlestar Galactica

– Punky Brewster INCLUDES:

– The Office

– Cheers

– Frasier

– Everybody Loves Raymond

– Parks and Rec pic.twitter.com/xL42L3ewIP — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 17, 2019

The platform will also host an “Saturday Night Live” docuseries called “Who Wrote That,” a weekly talk show with Jimmy Fallon and a spin-off of the Bravo series “Real Housewives.”

The whole streaming service sounds great, but I’m just not sure what this means for all the other streaming services out there. Right now we’re looking at streaming services for every cable network on top of Hulu and Netflix. Who knows what’s going to happen next.