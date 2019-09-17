New York Giants Name Daniel Jones The Starting Quarterback, Bench Eli Manning

Eli Manning’s time as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants is officially over, and Daniel Jones is taking over.

According to SportsCenter, the team officially named the former Duke star and 2019 first round pick as the starting passer on Tuesday. (RELATED: Giants Rookie Quarterback Daniel Jones Discusses His Transition Into Pro Football)

Breaking: Daniel Jones has been named the Giants starting QB, the team has announced. pic.twitter.com/VX0zxBdym8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 17, 2019

Well, there you have it, folks. The Eli Manning era is coming to an end. After two games and two losses, Daniel Jones is now the face of the franchise.

I think most people, myself included, thought that Eli would at least ride out the season and then retire. Clearly, the Giants think Jones is ready right now.

He looked impressive in the preseason, but that’s a whole lot different than when the real bullets start flying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Jones (@danieljones3) on Jun 26, 2019 at 4:07pm PDT

The question now is what will happen if Jones struggles. Would Pat Shurmur really bench him after already taking Manning out of the lineup?

If that happens, it’d be absolutely chaos for the Giants.

You’d have to imagine this is Daniel Jones’ show going forward. Eli Manning won multiple Super Bowl rings and had a hell of a career.

Now, it’s time for the changing of the guard for the historic franchise.