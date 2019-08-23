Daniel Jones Throws Laser Pass To Darius Slayton While Taking A Hit Against The Bengals

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones’ impressive play in the preseason continued Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft was under immense pressure last night as the pocket collapsed and still managed to unleash a laser.

While taking a big hit, Jones fired a rocket downfield to Darius Slayton near the goal line. Watch the impressive play below.

Jones really has balled out this preseason. I know it doesn’t mean anything because he’s doing it against backups, but it’s still good to see him playing with some confidence.

The Giants got ripped to shreds for taking him sixth overall in the draft, especially considering the fact Dwayne Haskins was still on the board.

Yet, Jones has looked impressive so far.

The former Duke star isn’t expected to play much if any at all this season as Eli Manning finishes out his career for the Giants.

That’s probably for the best. It’s always better to take your time when developing quarterbacks instead of rushing them into action.

At least he looks ready to go if his number is called, and that should be fans of the Giants everywhere happy.