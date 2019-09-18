Dabo Swinney Criticizes Alabama’s Schedule, Says The Citadel Was Their ‘Toughest’ 2018 Regular Season Game

Clemson Football coach Dabo Swinney took a shot at the SEC and Alabama with some recent comments.

The Citadel just beat Georgia Tech this past week, and that apparently was a bit humorous to Swinney because they hung with Alabama for a bit in 2018. He couldn’t help himself from pointing out that fact and jabbing the SEC.

The two-time national champion said the following about The Citadel and Alabama, according to 247Sports on Tuesday.

I mean heck, The Citadel was probably Alabama’s toughest game last year until Georgia. I mean I’m just telling the truth. The Citadel beat South Carolina somewhere here in the not-too-long-ago (past). That’s not a shocker. Georgia State went over and beat Tennessee. I mean that’s college football. Anything can happen, especially early, especially early in the season. Because nobody knows anything about anybody at this point.

Swinney is apparently feeling himself, and I’m here for it. I guess that’s what happens when you own the SEC in a national title game twice in the past three years.

The funniest thing about what he said is that it’s not exactly wrong. The Citadel went blow for blow with the Crimson Tide for a half last season.

That’s more than can be said for most of the SEC. Sure, Nick Saban and company eventually won in a blowout, but they still gave up 17 points.

17 points to an incredibly inferior team!

The fact that Swinney is out here saying The Citadel is better than every other regular season team on Alabama’s 2108 schedule is next level petty.

He’s taking shots at the SEC, and he wants the whole world to know it.

I hope Swinney carries this kind of energy with him straight into the playoff. If he comes out with this kind of fire against the SEC when they meet down the road, then we’re all in for a fun time.

Props to Swinney for keeping it real.