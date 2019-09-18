Donna Brazile: ‘I Will Respect The Office Of The President As Long As I’m Alive’

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum that, though she calls out President Donald Trump on issues upon which they differ, she nevertheless “will respect the office of the president.”

Appearing Wednesday night on “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” the Fox News contributor responded to MacCallum’s question on being criticized for not being “willing to toe the line on the President Trump is a racist line of thinking.”

WATCH:

“I get attention because I’m on Fox and perhaps because I’m here on this network, people often think that I’ve either lost my mind or maybe ready to retire,” Brazile responded. “No, the truth of the matter is that I don’t like to do this name-calling, finger-pointing. I’ve been in this world now almost 60 years and I appreciate the contributions of all Americans. I want to try to bring people together. I believe in racial reconciliation.”

Naming several issues upon which she has “called the president out,” Brazile contended that Trump “like every American citizen and every soul in this universe, should be given an opportunity to come forward and try to bring all of us together as Americans.” (RELATED: Fmr DNC Chair Donna Brazile: Trump ‘Had Nothing To Do’ With Mass Shootings)

Stating that she also doesn’t “want to energize his base,” the Fox News contributor also expressed a desire to stick to the issues and not make it personal.

“No, it is about the policies that I dislike, but there are policies, when I like what the president is doing, Martha, you know I will say that as well,” she said. “Some people will like me, some people will not, but here’s what I will do. I will respect the office of the president as long as I’m alive.”