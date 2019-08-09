Fmr DNC Chair Donna Brazile: Trump ‘Had Nothing To Do’ With Mass Shootings

Former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile said President Donald Trump “had nothing to do” with the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

During a Friday Fox News Radio appearance on “The Guy Benson Show,” the Fox News contributor responded to a question from host Guy Benson about whether she thought Trump is a white supremacist by decrying the “so-called blame game” as “unbecoming of a country.”

.@donnabrazile tells me she’s deeply disappointed by the rhetoric surrounding the post-shootings blame game. She says POTUS “has nothing to do with” the massacres. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 9, 2019

“Biden was specifically asked to call or was pressed basically to call President Trump a white supremacist,” said Benson. “He declined to do so. He said I’m not going to go there you’re trying to pull that particular sound bite out of me. I’m not going to give it to you. Kamala Harris sort of dodged that same question, other people like Elizabeth Warren saying, ‘absolutely yes. Donald Trump is a white supremacist.’ What’s your take on that question and how Democratic candidates are responding to it.”

“This conversation about race and racism, domestic terrorism, white supremacy, white nationalism, it is that I am profoundly saddened as an American,” Brazile responded. “The reason why is to point fingers and to play this so-called blame game. President Trump had nothing to do with the maniac, and I’m being gracious here, the maniac who shot up a Wal-Mart store. He had nothing to do with the person who shot up, you know, the bar in Dayton. This is unbecoming of the country. The President of United States, you know, should not be blamed for you know these individual killers.” (RELATED: Kentucky AG Candidate Pushes Back Against Those Who Call Trump A Racist, Claims Black People Should Join Republican Party)

The former DNC chairwoman implored Americans to “hold each other responsible” for “our tone.”

“These are children who are committing these murders, children. 19, 21, 22, children,” she added. “We need to set a tone for our kids for our future for the values that we share as Americans. And you know, we like these gotcha questions. Hey are you a racist or you … I don’t like that. I’m black, yes, I’m black. That’s who I am, but that’s not everything. You don’t know anything else about me other than the color of my skin. That’s not how we should do it. I’m speaking as Donna. I’m not speaking as a Democrat. I’m speaking to Donna. I want people to get to know me. Hey you know how not everybody’s going to like me but I guarantee you — if you eat my gumbo you would.”

Following the shootings, former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday blamed Trump for fanning “the fumes of white supremacy.”

“It’s both clear in language and in code this president has fanned the fumes of white supremacy,” he said during a speech in Iowa. “His mouthing of the words written for him, condemning white supremacists this week, I don’t believe fooled anyone at home or abroad.”