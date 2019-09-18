Porn Star Jessica Jaymes Dead At 43 Years Old

Porn star Jessica Jaymes was confirmed dead Tuesday.

Jaymes was pronounced dead at the scene in her San Fernando Valley home after EMS responded to a call of an unconscious woman, according to a report published by TMZ. The friend who went to check on Jaymes had not heard from her in awhile.

The cause of death is unknown and being investigated by the L.A. County Coroner's office. Jaymes has a history of seizures and EMS claimed they found multiple prescription drugs in the home.

Jaymes was best known for being Hustler’s first model to be inducted into the Adult Video News Hall of Fame. She began her career in the porn industry back in 2002 as a soft porn model. Jaymes later signed with Hustler in 2004. She starred in her first adult film, “The Porn Identity” in 2005.

She appeared in over 200 adult films throughout her career, TMZ reported. Jaymes also appeared in the Showtime series “Weeds.”