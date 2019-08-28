Porn Star Alexis Texas Thinks Texas State Will Beat Texas A&M As Massive Underdogs

Legendary porn star Alexis Texas thinks Texas State will roll to victory Thursday night against Texas A&M.

“I know you boys have a big game coming up. I just wanted to tell you good luck, but I know you won’t need it because you’re going to kick that Aggies ass,” Alexis said in video making the rounds online. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Alexis Texas. BIG @BarstoolTXST fan. Expects them to take down Texas A&M on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/8SMckMBY4j — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 26, 2019

For those of you wondering, the Aggies are currently favored by 33.5 points. That means the Bobcats pulling off the win would be one of the greatest upsets in the history of sports. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I don’t want to criticize Alexis’ knowledge of college football, but she’s not even suggesting taking the +33.5 here! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She’s talking about Texas State winning straight up! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Texas (@whitegirlpoliticking) on Jul 31, 2019 at 11:14pm PDT

Again, I don’t want to suggest she might not know what she’s talking about. As somebody who knows a few porn stars (let’s not make a big deal about it), I can tell you there are some women in porn that are damn near football experts.

I’m not really getting that vibe at all from Alexis Texas. Not one bit. It’d be one thing if she thought State could keep it within a few touchdowns.

Thinking the Bobcats are going to beat the Aggies straight up is downright absurd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Texas (@whitegirlpoliticking) on Feb 3, 2019 at 1:12pm PST

Alexis Texas might have a lot of fans and some unique talents in this world, but I’d strongly suggest you ignore this advice at all costs.

Take the spread if you want, but you might as well just light your money on fire if you take the moneyline. No disrespect to a talented actress like Alexis, but she clearly doesn’t know football at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Texas (@whitegirlpoliticking) on Jan 29, 2019 at 12:29pm PST

Trust me, folks. Avoid this one like the plague.

